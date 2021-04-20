Electric Boat employee injured, rushed to hospital

West Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A worker at Electric Boat in North Kingstown was rushed to the hospital after suffering injuries Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson for the company told 12 News the incident at the submarine manufacturing facility is now being investigated.

The employee, whose identity has not been released, was injured in Bay 2 and all lift work at Quonset Point has been suspended until the investigation is complete, the spokesperson said.

The severity of the employee’s injuries is unknown at this time. That person’s family has been notified of the incident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 4/16/21: Mike Sabitoni

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community