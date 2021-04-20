Electric Boat employee injured, rushed to hospital

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A worker at Electric Boat in North Kingstown was rushed to the hospital after suffering injuries Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson for the company told 12 News the incident at the submarine manufacturing facility is now being investigated.

The employee, whose identity has not been released, was injured in Bay 2 and all lift work at Quonset Point has been suspended until the investigation is complete, the spokesperson said.

The severity of the employee’s injuries is unknown at this time. That person’s family has been notified of the incident.