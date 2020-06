WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A 74-year-old man has died after he was pulled from a pool Sunday afternoon.

Police said emergency crews responded to a home on Cowesett Road in Warwick shortly after 2:30 p.m. after a family member found the victim at the bottom of the pool.

CPR was performed on the man for about 30 minutes. Police said the man was transported to Kent Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

His name has not been released.