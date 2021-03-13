Elderly man apparently struck, killed by own vehicle

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Warwick police are investigating what appears be a tragic death after an elderly man was found unresponsive in a parking lot on Saturday morning.

Police responded to the area of 31 Universal Boulevard — a shopping and restaurant plaza off Bald Hill Road — around 8 a.m.

They said it appears the man was struck by his own vehicle.

He was transported to the hospital in critical condition and later died of his injuries.

The exact cause of death will be determined by the Rhode Island Medical Examiner’s Office. No foul play is suspected, according to police.