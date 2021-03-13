Elderly man apparently struck, killed by own vehicle

West Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Warwick police are investigating what appears be a tragic death after an elderly man was found unresponsive in a parking lot on Saturday morning.

Police responded to the area of 31 Universal Boulevard — a shopping and restaurant plaza off Bald Hill Road — around 8 a.m.

They said it appears the man was struck by his own vehicle.

He was transported to the hospital in critical condition and later died of his injuries.

The exact cause of death will be determined by the Rhode Island Medical Examiner’s Office. No foul play is suspected, according to police.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 3/5/21: Latest on COVID-19 response in RI schools

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community