EEE threat ramps up business for RI mosquito treatment company

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Added protection. That’s what Edwin Foster said his company is there for.

“We’re very, very busy,” said Foster, manager of Mosquito Tech – a Warwick-based company which treats properties for mosquitoes.

With the recent news of EEE being detected in several mosquito pools and the sudden death of a Massachusetts woman, Mosquito Tech has seen a sudden uptick in business.

“The phone traffic has increased, but what we really notice is that we have a lot of clients that only do it during the summer, they’re calling up and continuing it out into the fall,” Foster said.

Despite the concentration of EEE-infected mosquitoes being found in Southeastern Massachusetts, the company has been busy all over Rhode Island, too. Foster said callers are not only concerned about EEE.

“Not only EEE but also Lyme Disease,” he said. “What we treat for is mosquitoes and ticks.”

Mosquito Tech uses natural bug repellents which include cedar oil and garlic in addition to chemical-based insecticides.

Foster said the company wants to help you, but you also have to help yourself by getting rid of standing water outside your home that can accumulate in children’s toys and even gutters.

He said clogged gutters can trap moisture we can’t see, and that moisture can become a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

“The things you’re already talking about on the news is great,” Foster said. “The DEET, long sleeve shirts, dusk and dawn when they’re most active. And if you want that added protection, that’s what we’re here for.”

Mosquitoes will continue to be active until the first hard frost, which is usually in mid-to-late October.