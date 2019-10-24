East Greenwich Town Council to hold public hearing on noise ordinance

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — The East Greenwich Town Council will be discussing a controversial noise ordinance at a special meeting Thursday night.

The ordinance was proposed after residents expressed concerns about “unbearable noise” and “rowdy crowds” coming from the town’s waterfront businesses. The drafted ordinance would limit the sound level to 60 decibels.

The meeting will allow residents and business owners to share their thoughts about the proposal.

The council ultimately decided after its first public hearing to hire an engineer to complete a sound study of the area.

East Greenwich Police Lt. Jeremy Fague says officers usually take sound measurements during the summer months to ensure businesses with live entertainment are in compliance with the ordinance. But Fague said it can sometimes be difficult to get an accurate reading because it isn’t a controlled setting.

“Dealing with traffic, dealing with wind noise, dealing with people noise from the bar itself,” Fague said, adding that even minor interruptions can have an impact. “You have to wait until the conditions are somewhat OK until you can get an accurate reading.”

Businesses along the waterfront tell Eyewitness News they’ve been continuously making soundproofing improvements and want to work with residents on a solution.