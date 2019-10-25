East Greenwich town council amends waterfront noise ordinance

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — The East Greenwich Town Council unanimously voted Thursday night to amend the noise ordinance, by lowering the allowed maximum decibel level.

The town council decided it would allow a maximum of 60 dBA and 65 dBC.

Town manager Andrew Nota said the current ordinance allows for 55 dBA and 65dBC Monday and Tuesday and 65dBA and 75dBC Wednesday through Sunday.

According to BizFluent.com, “The dBA sound level meter applies to the mid-range frequencies as opposed to the dBC sound level meter that measures low and high frequencies.”

Town council member Renu Englehart told Eyewitness News, the council also agreed that on Wednesday nights, businesses would close at 10 p.m. instead of midnight.

Hours for every other night of the week remain unchanged.

East Greenwich Town Council President Mark Schwager, said a “step down” provision would be put in place, which means an hour before closing, the volume must be lowered and live music would have to end.

A sound expert who conducted a study of the noise said there are several factors contributing to the noise level, such as cars, people, and the nearby train.

Residents who live along the waterfront argue it’s the music that causes the most disruption, especially late at night.

“It’s in some ways a good problem to have. People want to live down there, businesses want to move down there. It’s really just mediating between competing considerations.” said Schwager.

The owners of BLU on the Water also spoke at the meeting and claim the way the proposal is written currently, they wouldn’t be able to have live music at all.

Schwager said, “We are concerned about hurting businesses, but we hope that they can continue to be successful and have some ability to address the complaints of the residents.”

Town officials want to make it clear that while this ordinance focuses on the waterfront, it stands for the entire town.

The proposal still needs to go before a third vote for final approval.

Town manager Andrew Nota said that meeting will likely take place sometime in November.