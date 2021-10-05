East Greenwich student hit by car during afternoon dismissal

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after an East Greenwich High School student was hit by a vehicle during afternoon dismissal on Monday.

Principal Kenneth Hopkins said first responders reported to the scene quickly and were able to provide immediate assistance on site.

The student was transported to the hospital for further examination and treatment, Hopkins added. Their condition is unknown at this time.

“We are additionally thankful for the quick reactions and concern of our students, parents, school nurse, and staff to assist at the scene,” Hopkins said in an email. “The concern on the part of the school community is noted, and is representative of the general care that Avengers have for each other.”

For any students who are in need of support or assistance, school-based counseling services will be available.

12 News has reached out to the police department but have not yet heard back.