East Greenwich School Committee reviews policies amid cheating allegations

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — The East Greenwich School Committee met for the first time Tuesday since several high school students were accused of cheating on an Advanced Placement test.

East Greenwich News reported earlier this month that a student went online and purchased a teacher’s guide with questions and answers to a recent test.

East Greenwich School Committee meets tonight for the first time since a student allegedly went online, purchased a guide with answers to a test and sold them to more than 20 students. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/NitZTdgVCS — Rob Nesbitt (@RobNesbittNews) October 16, 2019

The student then offered the guide to several other students in a group chat. Some of the students paid for a copy of the guide, according to the paper.

East Greenwich Academic Dishonesty Policy

More than 20 students enrolled in an Advanced Placement science course were involved, according to East Greenwich News.

Following the meeting, East Greenwich Superintendent Dr. Victor Mercurio refused to discuss the details of the cheating allegations.

He did, however, take time during the meeting to discuss the district’s academic integrity policy.

According to the East Greenwich Academic Handbook, there are several consequences for the first, second and third offense of academic dishonesty.

Cheating on tests could result in punishments such as detention, a parental conference or academic consequences.

School Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Mark said while they did review the district’s academic integrity policy at Tuesday’s meeting, it is not protocol for them to get involved in disciplinary action.