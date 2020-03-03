Live Now
East Greenwich school closed due to ‘health-related concern’

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — School officials in East Greenwich say classes were canceled Tuesday at Meadowbrook Farms Elementary School due to a “health-related concern.”

Interim Superintendent Frank Pallotta put out a statement saying the closure was out of an abundance of caution.

“It is important to note that there are no students or staff that are persons under investigation for COVID-19,” Pallotta assured.

The principal was informed by a parent, whose family recently traveled abroad, that one of their children woke up sick with a fever and cough. A sibling is a student at the school and currently showing no symptoms.

The Rhode Island Department of Health was contacted immediately and the family was asked to speak with the doctor on call.

Cleaning protocols advised by the Department of Health are taking place this morning, according to Pallotta.

