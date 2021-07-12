Brother of hatchet-wielding suspect pleads not guilty in road rage incident

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — One of two brothers arrested following an alleged road rage incident in East Greenwich was arraigned Monday on a misdemeanor charge.

Matthew Toneatti, 31, pleaded not guilty to one count of disorderly conduct and his bail was set at $1,000 personal recognizance, according to a Kent County District Court clerk.

He’s due back in court August 23 for a pretrial conference.

The incident took place the evening of June 13 on New London Turnpike. After a minor collision on I-95, police said Matthew and his brother Cody Toneatti followed the other vehicle involved until it came to a stop off Exit 7. That’s when, according to police, Cody got out and started hitting that vehicle with a hatchet.

Cody Toneatti

Police said Cody smashed the rear window and caused other damage to the second vehicle, which had two children inside at the time.

In addition to disorderly conduct, Cody was also charged with malicious damage to a vehicle, and police later added an assault charge after learning he allegedly swung the hatchet at the victim.