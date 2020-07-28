East Greenwich police sergeant laid to rest

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — An East Greenwich police officer and Rhode Island National Guardsman was laid to rest Tuesday morning.

Sgt. Christopher Callan, a 15-year veteran of the police department, died while skydiving in Connecticut earlier this month.

A procession began at the East Greenwich Police Department and continued to the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter.

Callan served numerous tours of duty overseas as a member of the U.S. Army Special Forces “Green Berets,” the police department said.

Callan was also known internationally for his skydiving skills and was an expert in military parachuting, according to the R.I. National Guard’s Army Chief of Staff Gloria Berlanga.

Last Wednesday, police cruisers, Jeeps and fire trucks from across Rhode Island lined the streets of East Greenwich to pay tribute to Callan.

Callan leaves behind three children, along with his mother, father and two sisters.