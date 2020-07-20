East Greenwich police sergeant dies in skydiving accident

West Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:
East Greenwich police cruiser

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — A veteran member of the East Greenwich Police Department died over the weekend as a result of a skydiving accident in Connecticut, the chief’s office confirms.

Sgt. Chris Callan was a 15-year veteran of the force, the chief’s office said, as well as a Rhode Island National Guardsman and member of the Liberty Jump Team, according to a post on the group’s Facebook page.

Providence Police Pipes and Drums posted that Sgt. Callan was also a Special Forces Sergeant in the U.S. Army and leaves behind a fiancee and three children.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour