East Greenwich police sergeant dies in skydiving accident

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — A veteran member of the East Greenwich Police Department died over the weekend as a result of a skydiving accident in Connecticut, the chief’s office confirms.

Sgt. Chris Callan was a 15-year veteran of the force, the chief’s office said, as well as a Rhode Island National Guardsman and member of the Liberty Jump Team, according to a post on the group’s Facebook page.

Providence Police Pipes and Drums posted that Sgt. Callan was also a Special Forces Sergeant in the U.S. Army and leaves behind a fiancee and three children.