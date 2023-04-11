EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are asking the public for help locating a man who robbed an East Greenwich bank Tuesday morning.

The robbery occurred around 9 a.m. at Bank RI on South County trail, according to police. It’s unclear how much money was taken.

The suspect is described as a white man who stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall, has dark curly hair and was wearing a lime green hooded sweatshirt.

Police said the suspect may have been driving a late-model Subaru Crosstrek or Hyundai that is grayish in color and has roof racks.

Anyone with information is asked to call East Greenwich police at (401) 884-2244.

Courtesy East Greenwich Police Department Courtesy East Greenwich Police Department