East Greenwich police officer charged with cyberharassment

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — RI State Police have arrested an East Greenwich police officer accused to harassing his ex-girlfriend last month.

Humberto Montalban, 58, of West Warwick, was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with one misdemeanor count of domestic cyberstalking and cyberharassment.

Police began investigating Montalban after receiving a complaint, stating he sent his ex-girlfriend a series of text messages in June, “for the sole intention of causing emotional distress.”

Montalban was released on personal recognizance. His next court date is on Aug. 16.

