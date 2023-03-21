EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — The East Greenwich man whose animal cruelty case sparked protests more than five years ago is facing new charges, 12 News has learned.

Eugene McQuade, 40, was arrested earlier this month and charged with mistreatment or failure to feed animals, unnecessary cruelty to animals, simple assault and battery, disorderly conduct and two counts of vandalism.

Officers responded to McQuade’s home following reports of a domestic incident, according to a police log obtained by 12 News.

The police log states that McQuade’s girlfriend told the officers he had pushed her, kicked her and that she “feared for her life.”

The officers found several dogs living in dirty cages without adequate food and water while investigating the incident, according to the police log.

While in custody, the police log noted that McQuade reportedly spat on the walls of his cell and threw wet toilet paper at the surveillance camera.

McQuade was arrested back in January 2018 for reportedly leaving several dogs outside in frigid temperatures.

The majority of those charges were dropped in a plea deal, which sparked protests from animal advocates who claimed loopholes in state law allow repeat offenders like McQuade to get away with cruelty and neglect. The case has since been expunged from his record.

Officers returned to McQuade’s home in June 2021 to find two dogs outside in the sun with no access to food or water. No charges were filed in that case and McQuade cooperated with the investigation.

McQuade was released on personal recognizance and ordered to have no contact with the victim. He’s due back in court on April 17.