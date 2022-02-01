East Greenwich issues parking ban for Main Street only

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — While the vast majority of Rhode Island communities have lifted the parking bans issued during last weekend’s blizzard, East Greenwich has opted to reinstate one on the town’s busiest street.

Parking on Main Street will be prohibited from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday specifically for snow removal, according to the East Providence Police Department.

But with parking lots far and few between, many of Main Street’s restaurants and businesses solely rely on street parking.

Peter Lowre, owner of The Revival Craft Kitchen and Bar, tells 12 News that the majority of restaurants along Main Street are open past 9 p.m. and this parking ban will effect their bottom line.

Lowre said he wishes the city would have issued the parking ban later, preferably after all of the businesses closed for the night.

“It would be nice if they could park up until that time,” he said. “We serve food until 9 o’clock but we usually have people here until 10:30 during the week.”

Lowre also acknowledged that the snow needs to be cleared, because those who do park along the street currently have to maneuver around huge piles.

“A lot of the snow is going into the parking spaces on Main Street, so the cars are pushed out further than they normally are,” he said.

William LaLiberty of LowKey RI agrees with Lowre, but questions why the snow wasn’t cleared during the initial parking ban.

“They should have had plenty opportunity to clear them out and have them be well so they didn’t have to do them twice,” LaLiberty said.

Any vehicle that is parked along Main Street during the ban will be towed, according to police.