EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway into the cause of a fire that damaged and East Greenwich home Friday evening.

Firefighters rushed to the Duke Street home around 6:30 p.m. for reports of smoke coming out of a bathroom ceiling fan, according to East Greenwich Fire Chief Bernard Patenaude.

Patenaude said no one was injured, though firefighters rescued several pets from the home.

The exact cause of the fire is unknown at this time.