East Greenwich house fire closes part of Route 1

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — Two people were able to escape unharmed after a fire broke out in their East Greenwich home Thursday morning.

The fire began shortly after 6 a.m. on Post Road, just south of Goddard Park.

Investigators on scene say the fire started in the garage but was put out before it extended into the main house.

A portion of Route 1 (Post Road) between Pierce Road and Cedar Avenue is closed due to the fire.

No one was injured.

Fire officials are looking for the cause, but they say it does not appear to be suspicious.

