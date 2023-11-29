EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — East Greenwich High School was closed Wednesday as the district works to address various “mechanical issues” within the building.

Dr. Brian Ricca, the town’s superintendent of schools, announced the closure in a message to families, saying it was due to there being no heat in the high school.

The email early Wednesday morning was the latest in a series sent by school officials starting late Monday morning.

The high school was evacuated and students were sent home at 11:30 a.m. Monday based on recommendations from the East Greenwich Fire Department, according to a note from Assistant Principal Molly Sylvia. All athletic events and other on-site extracurricular activities were canceled for the day.

A follow-up message from Colby Anderson, the district’s director of school safety, revealed the fire department was called around 11 a.m. due to a natural gas odor in the second-floor science wing. All students and staff were moved to the cafeteria before the building was evacuated.

Anderson said Rhode Island Energy was also brought in to investigate.

“We take these types of situations seriously at EGPS and we are happy to report our students and staff at EGHS did an excellent job responding to this incident,” Anderson wrote.

Sylvia and EGHS Principal Dr. Patricia Page sent another update to families Monday evening, saying the evacuation was prompted by an “electrical fault that impacted the heating and air exchange systems” in the science and world language wings. They said several classrooms were being closed as they worked to restore power to those wings.

“Grace and flexibility — sprinkled with a sense of humor — are going to be needed as this work and necessary logistical changes unfold,” Page and Sylvia wrote.

Around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, the school administrators sent out a list of room changes for Wednesday. They said they anticipated that power would be restored to the affected classrooms by Friday morning and thanked the school community for the continued flexibility.

The status for the school day on Thursday is unclear at this time.

12 News is working to gather more information. Check back for updates.