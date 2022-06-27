EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — An East Greenwich dentist convicted of molesting a young boy will spend the next three years behind bars.

Maria Asciolla, 60, of Jamestown, entered an Alford plea back in December to four counts of first-degree child molestation.

Asciolla, according to prosecutors, engaged in sexual acts with a male under the age of 14 between the years of 2016 and 2018.

A judge sentenced Asciolla to 25 years in prison with three to serve and the remainder on probation. Asciolla must also register as a sex offender and undergo counseling.

Asciolla used to be a dentist and had a practice in East Greenwich. She has since surrendered her dentistry license at the request of the Rhode Island Department of Health.

She has been ordered to report to prison on July 18.