Eager to get immunized, Rhode Islanders ages 75+ flock to East Greenwich vaccination site

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of Rhode Islanders waited outside the Swift Community Center in East Greenwich Wednesday to receive their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

The majority of those residents were supposed to get vaccinated on Monday, but due to inclement weather, the clinic decided to postpone those appointments.

East Greenwich Town Manager Andrew Nota said Wednesday is the first day the clinic is administering vaccines to residents ages 75 and older.

While all appointments were scheduled to begin after 9 a.m., Nota said several people showed up early, regardless of when their appointment was.

By 8:30 a.m., he said there was a long line of residents waiting. At its peak, Nota believes there were at least 100 people waiting.

“As much messaging as we did, I think we were servicing a population that likes to get there early,” Nota said. “They wanted to make absolutely sure, even though they had appointments later in the morning, that they were going to get the vaccine and we were not going to run out.”

Nota said while showing up for your appointment early isn’t a bad thing, he said arriving anywhere between 15-30 minutes ahead of schedule is plenty of time.

“When everyone arrives within proximity, the schedule kind of becomes irrelevant,” he said. “So, if you are there 20 minutes early and there is no one in front of you, we are showing you into the building, we are accompanying you in. You’re getting your shot.”

The vaccine clinic at the Swift Community Center is one of five regional clinics across the state, meaning East Greenwich residents weren’t the only ones getting vaccinated.

By 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nota said at least 700 people had received their vaccine.

Nota said after the early birds received their vaccines, the process slowly straightened itself out. He said the clinic is equipped to vaccinate 85 per hour.

“There were a couple of adjustments made,” he said. “I’ll be frank with you … we found that the registration process of checking applications and registration information took a little longer.”

Nota said in an effort to speed the process up, they added two additional stations and streamlined the process.

“I would say within a half an hour to 45 minutes, there was no more line and the rest of the day went extremely smoothy,” he said.

The clinic was only open Wednesday this week, but will be continuing to vaccinate residents on Monday. Nota said they’re expecting to see seniors, as well as health care workers returning for their second dose.