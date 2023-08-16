WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A 68-year-old Warwick man is facing DUI and gun-related charges in connection with a February crash that left an 11-year-old with serious injuries.

Witnesses told police that on Feb. 3, James Thacher was driving his Jeep at a high speed when he crashed into a Chevrolet sedan at the intersection of Main Avenue and Carolyn Street.

James Thacher (Courtesy: Warwick Police Department)

The sedan, which was occupied by a woman and her daughter, was struck from behind, then spun out and hit a telephone pole. The 11-year-old fractured her forearm and her spine in the crash, according to the office of R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha.

Warwick police responded to the scene and questioned Thacher, who they said could not balance long enough to complete a field sobriety test and admitted to officers that he had been drinking. He was arrested after recording a BAC of 0.17 on a portable breath test, more than twice the legal limit.

Police said that while Thacher was being questioned, he handed them a camouflage-patterned bag containing a small .38 caliber pistol, two loaded magazines, and a box of 37 bullets.

He has been charged with driving under the influence resulting in serious injury, as well as carrying a pistol without a license and transporting a firearm while under the influence, according to Neronha’s office.

Thacher is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, Aug. 18, in Kent County Superior Court.