Driver sought in Warwick hit-and-run involving motorcycle

West Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Warwick Police Department

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are searching for a vehicle believed to be involved in a hit-and-run with a motorcycle in Warwick last week.

The collision occurred Friday night on Jefferson Boulevard, according to the Warwick Police Department.

The vehicle in question is believed to be a newer model white Toyota Camry with what appears to be a Virginia license plate.

Police said the suspected vehicle will have likely sustained damage to the front bumper on the driver’s side. It will also be missing a sideview mirror.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact the Warwick Police Department by calling (401) 468-4200.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM: Craig Sculos V.P. Bally's Twin River Resort Casino

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community