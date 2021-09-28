Driver sought in Warwick hit-and-run involving motorcycle

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are searching for a vehicle believed to be involved in a hit-and-run with a motorcycle in Warwick last week.

The collision occurred Friday night on Jefferson Boulevard, according to the Warwick Police Department.

The vehicle in question is believed to be a newer model white Toyota Camry with what appears to be a Virginia license plate.

Police said the suspected vehicle will have likely sustained damage to the front bumper on the driver’s side. It will also be missing a sideview mirror.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact the Warwick Police Department by calling (401) 468-4200.