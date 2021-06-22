Weather Alerts: Interactive Map

Driver makes failed attempt to navigate flooded roadway in Cranston

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A driver found himself stranded in the middle of a Cranston intersection prone to flooding Tuesday as severe thunderstorms moved through the area.

The city installed a flood warning system in the area of Oaklawn and Wilbur avenues in 2017 in response to the repeated calls for help over the years from drivers whose cars became stuck in the middle of the flooded roadway.

A person who’s familiar with the area tells 12 News the system was activated at the time, but the driver attempted to pass through anyway.

The National Weather Service advises everyone not to try and drive their cars through flooded roadways.

When in doubt, the federal agency says “turn around, don’t drown.”

