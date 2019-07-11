Police: Excessive speed a factor in deadly West Warwick crash

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after an overnight crash in West Warwick claimed the life of the driver and displaced five people from their home.

Emergency crews responded around 1:30 a.m. Thursday to Andrews Avenue at Wood Street. According to fire officials, a pickup truck hit a tree before careening into a home.

New Video: A neighbor’s security camera catches the truck driving down Andrews Avenue moments before it crashes into the home. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/F1hPiGe7Yr — Brandon Truitt (@BrandonTruittTV) July 11, 2019

The male driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to West Warwick police. His name is being withheld pending family notification.

Police said based on their preliminary findings, it appears excessive speed was a significant factor in the crash.

“As I was walking out of my house, I happened to see a car go flying by,” recalled Justin Titus, who lives nearby. “Next thing I heard was a car collision. I came to see a pickup truck up against the side of a house and I seen a body got taken out.”

The home was condemned following the crash, officials said, and five residents were displaced as a result.