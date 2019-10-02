Driver in deadly head-on crash charged with DUI

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — East Greenwich police have charged a North Kingstown woman with driving under the influence, death resulting, after they said she crashed head-on into a car last month, killing a woman.

The charges for Barbara Trojan, 60, were based on toxicology results from the Rhode Island Department of Health, according to Det. Lt. Jeremy A. Fague in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

Trojan was driving a Volkswagen about midnight on September 7 when, police said, she made an abrupt turn, crossed onto the opposite side of the road and hit a car with four people in it.

Patricia A. Daniels died of her injuries days later. The driver, Donna Daniels, and two other passengers were injured in the collision.

Trojan is also charged with DUI resulting in serious personal injury and operating to endanger, resulting in personal injury. Police said her attorney said Trojan will turn herself in to police Thursday to be arraigned.

Police and the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office continue to investigate the incident. Anyone who has further information about the crash is asked to call East Greenwich Police at (401) 884-2244, or to email tips to the address tips@eastgreenwichri.com.