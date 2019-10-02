1  of  3
Breaking News
DA: Body of boater recovered near scene of deadly crash WWII era plane crashes at Connecticut’s Bradley Airport Officials respond to large fire at Bradley Airport
Live Now
CBS News Coverage: President Trump holds a joint news conference with Finland President

Driver in deadly head-on crash charged with DUI

West Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — East Greenwich police have charged a North Kingstown woman with driving under the influence, death resulting, after they said she crashed head-on into a car last month, killing a woman.

The charges for Barbara Trojan, 60, were based on toxicology results from the Rhode Island Department of Health, according to Det. Lt. Jeremy A. Fague in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

Trojan was driving a Volkswagen about midnight on September 7 when, police said, she made an abrupt turn, crossed onto the opposite side of the road and hit a car with four people in it.

Patricia A. Daniels died of her injuries days later. The driver, Donna Daniels, and two other passengers were injured in the collision.

Trojan is also charged with DUI resulting in serious personal injury and operating to endanger, resulting in personal injury. Police said her attorney said Trojan will turn herself in to police Thursday to be arraigned.

Police and the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office continue to investigate the incident. Anyone who has further information about the crash is asked to call East Greenwich Police at (401) 884-2244, or to email tips to the address tips@eastgreenwichri.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

DONATE NOW: Hurricane Dorian Relief

Don't Miss

Don't Miss Community Events

More Community

Target 12

Live Cams