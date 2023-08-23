WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway into a head-on crash in Warwick that sent two people to the hospital Wednesday night.

The crash happened on Post Road near Trek Bicycles. Police said it appears a van crossed the center line and crashed straight into an oncoming car.

Serious crash on Post Road in Warwick outside of Trek bicycle shop.



Police tell me the driver of the red van is facing a DUI charge after crossing the double yellow line and hitting the black car head-on. Two occupants in the car were taken to RI Hospital with injuries. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/AuuTEMPSzN — Amanda Pitts (@AmandaPittsTV) August 24, 2023

The driver of the van was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, according to police.

The two people inside the car that the van hit were transported to the hospital with injuries that don’t appear to be life-threatening.