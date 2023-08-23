WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway into a head-on crash in Warwick that sent two people to the hospital Wednesday night.
The crash happened on Post Road near Trek Bicycles. Police said it appears a van crossed the center line and crashed straight into an oncoming car.
The driver of the van was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, according to police.
The two people inside the car that the van hit were transported to the hospital with injuries that don’t appear to be life-threatening.