WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Warwick police say a driver crashed into a shed on Haswill street around 7:45 Sunday night.

Upon striking the shed, the car caught fire. Police say the first two officers that responded to the scene used fire extinguishers to put out the flames and pull the driver from the car.

That driver was unconscious, but did have a pulse according to police.

Police say they suspect the driver overdosed before crashing the car, and was unconscious when crews arrived to the scene. The driver is charged with DUI.