WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Pawtucket man was arrested on drunk-driving charges Saturday after a crash in Warwick sent one of his passengers to the hospital with serious injuries.

Warwick police say Filipe Barros was driving northbound on Warwick Avenue when his vehicle abruptly swerved and hit a utility pole at the intersection with Killey Avenue.

His backseat passenger, a 27-year-old Cranston woman, was ejected from the vehicle as a result of the crash, according to police. She was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where police said she was still being treated as of Monday afternoon.

Barros, 33, and another passenger, a 20-year-old from Providence, were not hurt in the crash, according to police.

Barros was charged with driving to endanger resulting in serious personal injury, driving under the influence of liquor or drugs resulting in serious bodily injury, and DUI liquor (BAC unknown). He was also cited for refusal to submit to a chemical test.

Police said alcohol and seat belt use appeared to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the traffic unit at (401) 468-4200.