Driver charged with DUI after crash that killed medical transport patient

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man is facing several charges including driving under the influence following a crash that killed his passenger, a 77-year-old Coventry woman being transported from a dialysis appointment.

Dauda Elegushi, 25, is due in court later this week, according to Coventry police.

The two-car crash took place around 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, at the intersection of Main Street and Abbotts Crossing Road, according to the police report obtained by 12 News.

Two people from each vehicle were taken to the hospital. Elegushi and the two occupants of the second vehicle were later released, police said, while his passenger succumbed to her injuries several days later.

Elegushi is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday on charges of driving under the influence of liquor or drugs resulting in death, presence of alcohol while operating a motor vehicle, driving to endanger resulting in death, driving to endanger resulting in physical injury, driving without a license, and obstructing police.

Over the weekend, the governor’s office revealed the victim was being transported by a subcontractor of MTM, the state’s emergency medical transportation provider.

MTM tells 12 News they were first notified of the crash by a social worker on the morning of Nov. 30, and the subcontractor — Assured Transportation, LLC — sent over a fax about it later that day.

MTM said they’ve since learned the driver “was not qualified, credentialed, or an authorized driver under Assured Transportation’s contract with MTM,” and terminated the contract as a result.

At Gov. Dan McKee’s request, the state is reviewing its contract with MTM and ordered a full audit of the company’s subcontractors to make sure they all meet the qualifications listed in the contract.

“Every and all options are on the table to hold MTM accountable,” McKee said in a statement. “This cannot happen again.”

This isn’t the first time the Missouri-based MTM has come under fire. In March 2019, it was fined $1 million for its problem-plagued launch in Rhode Island, which included complaints about rides being late or patients being left stranded. Later that year, MTM dropped one of its drivers after Target 12 obtained a photo that showed a child crouching on the floor of a packed vehicle.