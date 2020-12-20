Driver involved in RI State Police cruiser held at ACI following arraignment

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Central Falls man accused of crashing into a Rhode Island State Police cruiser on Saturday night is being held at the ACI pending a bail review hearing this week.

Police said the vehicle driven by Alfredo Falcon-Benitez, 41, rear-ended the cruiser while it was parked in the breakdown lane on I-95 South near Exit 9.

The cruiser was then pushed into the stopped vehicle, according to police. Neither the trooper nor the other two drivers involved were injured.

Falcon-Benitez was held overnight and arraigned by a justice of the peace on on the following charges: driving under the influence, driving to endanger and operating on a suspended license.

“I am thankful that the Trooper and other motorist involved were not seriously injured,” State Police Colonel James Manni said in a statement.

The crash happened one day after this year’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign began.

“This is yet another reminder, especially at this time of the year, of the potential tragedy that can occur by deciding to drink and drive. The State Police remain focused on removing impaired operators from the roadways,” Manni said.

