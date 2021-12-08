Driver charged in crash that killed medical transport patient to appear in court

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The driver in a crash that killed his passenger, a 77-year-old Coventry woman being transported from a dialysis appointment, is expected to face a judge on Wednesday.

Dauda Elegushi, 25, is set to be arraigned on charges of driving under the influence of liquor or drugs resulting in death, presence of alcohol while operating a motor vehicle, driving to endanger resulting in death, driving to endanger resulting in physical injury, driving without a license, and obstructing police.

On Nov. 27, Coventry police say a two-car crash occurred around 1:45 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Abbotts Crossing Road.

Elegushi, his passenger, and both occupants of the other vehicle were all taken to the hospital. The passenger succumbed to her injuries several days later, police said.

Over the weekend, Gov. Dan McKee’s office said the victim was being transported by a subcontractor — Assured Transportation, LLC — of MTM, the state’s non-emergency medical transportation provider.

MTM told 12 News they were first notified of the crash by a social worker on the morning of Nov. 30 and have since learned the driver “was not qualified, credentialed, or an authorized driver under Assured Transportation’s contract with MTM,” and terminated the contract as a result.

The state is now reviewing its contract with MTM and requiring a full audit of its subcontractors to make sure they all meet the qualifications listed in the contract.

House Oversight Committee Chair Patricia Serpa suggested the state cut ties with MTM.

“We have had MTM before us four or five or six times and they always talk about correcting their problems, working with us on their issues, but they don’t and they never do,” Serpa said. “It will be three years in June and the contract will be up. They certainly should have worked out all of the kinks by now.”

In March 2019, MTM was fined $1 million for its problem-plagued launch in Rhode Island, which included complaints about rides being late or patients being left stranded. Later that year, MTM dropped one of its drivers after Target 12 obtained a photo that showed a child crouching on the floor of a packed vehicle.