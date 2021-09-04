Drive-thru vaccination clinics held at two CCRI campuses

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — CCRI and the Department of Health teamed up again and held two drive-thru vaccination clinics today.

The events were held at the Lincoln and Warwick campuses. Both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines were available.

Though the clinics were open to the public, CCRI requires all full and part-time students who will be attending class in person to be vaccinated.

Nicole Salvadore, the vaccine site manager at the CCRI campus in Warwick, says she has seen more students recently getting the vaccine.

“I have seen it definitely increased. We still get a mix in population, however, there are more youngsters that are going back to school,” she said. “Some of them mentioned the incentives they get from CCRI and some of them said it is required and that’s why I am here.”

Registration for the clinic was not required.

Classes began at CCRI on Wednesday, September 1.