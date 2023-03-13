WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Are you planning on heading to your local pub Friday to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day?

If so, the Matthew Dennison Charitable Foundation is urging you to take advantage of a new ride share promotion.

The foundation has teamed up with Lyft to offer discounted rides, dubbed “Matty Wagons,” this Friday in an effort to prevent drunk driving.

The non-profit organization was founded in honor of Matthew Dennison, a West Warwick High School hockey player who died last year after the car he was riding in was hit head on by an alleged drunk driver.

“When we started our foundation, reducing DUI tragedies was paramount to our mission,” the organization said in a statement. “That remains true today … Please take advantage of this special offer.”

Anyone who plans on using a ride share in Rhode Island this Friday can use promo code “MD16 RIDESAFE” to receive $16 off their ride.

The foundation said an Uber promotion is also in the works.

The Warwick Police Department is also bringing back its Safe Rides Program for St. Patrick’s Day.

The Safe Rides Program, which is in its 8th year, offers residents rides home from any bar of restaurant in the city.

The department will be offering free rides from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday. Warwick residents seeking a free ride home can call (401) 732-0308.