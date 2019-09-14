‘Dress Drive’ held to benefit The Gianna Cirella Memorial Fund

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — The inaugural “Gianna Cirella Memorial Fund Dress Drive” was held Saturday morning to help raise awareness of sepsis.

The event was held at the First Baptist Church in East Greenwich.

Gianna’s mother Tara said this event is both good for the community and raises money for Hasbro’s Children Hospital to help fight the disease.

“It helps us because we can do something good with the dresses we spent big money on and it helps the community because it gives them an option to not spend hundreds of dollars on dresses,” Tara said.

Gianna Cirella was just 16 when she died of sepsis in 2017. She was a junior at Toll Gate High School and a goalie on the soccer team wearing number 12.

“We price the dresses all at $12, which is significant to us, and all of the donations from that will go directly into the Memorial Fund,” Tara added. “The Memorial Fund is established to promote awareness. This is sepsis awareness month so it was a perfect month to do it with the kids going back to school, so it all circles back around to what we are trying to do which is sepsis awareness.”

You can click here to learn more about The Gianna Cirella Memorial Fund.