Dozens pay tribute to fallen tow truck operator

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Tow truck companies from around the region organized a procession through Providence and Cranston on Sunday to show support for the longtime owner of a local towing company.

Chuck Jepson, 57, unexpectedly passed away last week. He owned Chuck & Sons towing for many years.

Jepson worked in the business since he was 17 years old, operating out of a few towns in Rhode Island over the years including Johnston and Smithfield.

About 50 tow trucks were involved in the procession, which ended at the Nardolillo Funeral Home in Cranston.

Members of Jepson’s family said they were overwhelmed by the showing of support.