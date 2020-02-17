Double DUI suspect ordered held without bail

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick man arrested twice in the same day under suspicion of driving drunk faced a judge Monday morning.

Still in his clothes from Friday night, Patrick Cahill was arraigned on charges including driving under the influence, reckless driving, and driving on a suspended license. He was ordered held without bail.

Cahill, 61, was first pulled over just before 3 a.m. Friday while driving southbound on I-95 North in Warwick, according to Rhode Island State Police.

Around 8:45 p.m. Friday, police said troopers stopped him again on I-95, this time in East Greenwich. He was processed at the Wickford Barracks then transferred to the ACI in Cranston.

Police said Cahill failed field sobriety tests and later consented to a chemical test, which revealed his blood-alcohol content to be .173/.177 – more than twice the legal limit.

Troopers found a mostly empty bottle of rum on Cahill’s passenger seat, according to police, along with an unopened can of beer in the cupholder.

Police noted that at the time of his arrest, Cahill was on probation for shoplifting charges.

Cahill is due back in court later this month for the suspended license and shoplifting charges and March 2 for the DUI charges.

