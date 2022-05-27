WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The suspect involved in a hit-and-run that left a man seriously injured faced a judge Friday morning.

Thomas Leamy, 25, has been charged with felony assault and battery as well as driving with a suspended license. He was held without bail as a bail violator.

Leamy was taken into custody on Thursday shortly after he allegedly struck Robert Ciaramello, 51, with his Jeep on Adams Street before speeding off.

A witness told police he heard an altercation in the street involving both men who were standing outside a Jeep. The witness said he then heard shouting and saw the Jeep driving away with Ciaramello hanging onto the driver’s side door.

Leamy sped off and about five to six houses away Ciaramello fell off the vehicle striking his head on the road, the witness told police.

Ciaramello was found unconscious in the roadway and was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The witness identified Leamy as the driver and Leamy’s girlfriend as the passenger.

Leamy was later apprehended when officers found him at his home along with his girlfriend. Officials say they observed the front windshield of the Jeep smashed.

According to police, Leamy’s girlfriend said he drove them to Adams Street to collect $40. Prosecutors said the Jeep passenger told them Ciaramello yelled at them and pounded on the windshield, which caused it to break.

Leamy was ordered to have no contact with Ciaramello. He was also arraigned on an unrelated driving under the influence charge out of Warwick from April.

He is due back in court in August.