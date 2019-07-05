Dog spooked by fireworks rescued off Johnson’s Pond

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Firefighters in Coventry came to the rescue of a stranded dog Friday morning after he ran off during a Fourth of July firework’s display.

According to a Facebook post by Coventry Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 3372, the dog went missing off Town Farm Road near Johnson’s Pond.

The dog was scared and ran off as the town hosted its annual fireworks display.

CCFD and Coventry Police responded to Town Farm Road to assist with a stranded dog. The dog was scared of the fireworks and got stuck on an island. A boat was launched and the dog was rescued. Posted by Coventry Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 3372 on Friday, July 5, 2019

The firefighter’s union said they found the dog stranded on an island off of Johnston’s Pond Friday morning.

Firefighters reached the dog by boat and were able to bring him to safety and return him to his owner.