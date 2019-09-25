Dog park at Warwick City Park reopening after parvo scare

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A haven for dogs and their owners in Warwick is set to reopen Thursday at the city’s main park on Steven O’Connor Boulevard.

After a case of parvovirus was found in a dog who’d been to the dog park, the city closed the facility on Sept. 12.

The director of the Warwick Parks and Recreation Department conferred with the state veterinarian and city animal control officers before calling for the dog park to reopen.

Dogs need to be fully vaccinated in order to be allowed into the park, the city reminded pet owners in a news release Wednesday.

The dogs potentially at the most risk of parvo are those under 6 months of age, those who aren’t vaccinated, or those whose health is already compromised.