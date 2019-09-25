Breaking News
Massachusetts confirms 4th EEE death, 11th human case
Live Now
12 on 12 Digital Original: An American Debate

Dog park at Warwick City Park reopening after parvo scare

West Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A haven for dogs and their owners in Warwick is set to reopen Thursday at the city’s main park on Steven O’Connor Boulevard.

After a case of parvovirus was found in a dog who’d been to the dog park, the city closed the facility on Sept. 12.

The director of the Warwick Parks and Recreation Department conferred with the state veterinarian and city animal control officers before calling for the dog park to reopen.

Dogs need to be fully vaccinated in order to be allowed into the park, the city reminded pet owners in a news release Wednesday.

The dogs potentially at the most risk of parvo are those under 6 months of age, those who aren’t vaccinated, or those whose health is already compromised.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

DONATE NOW: Hurricane Dorian Relief

Don't Miss

Don't Miss Community Events

More Community

Target 12

Live Cams