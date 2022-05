CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews are working to extinguish a fire at a home in Cranston.

The flames broke out around 11 a.m. on Madison Avenue.

No word on any injuries, but officials say a dog died.

The cause of the fire is unclear at this time.

On scene of a fire in Cranston. Several engines on scene and dozens of fire personnel still working on the home in question. Unclear what caused the fire and if there are any injuries @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/13njG8nNNP — Chelsea Jones (@ChelseaJonesTV) May 23, 2022

