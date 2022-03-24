COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Five people escaped an early morning house fire in Coventry thanks in part to their pet dog.

Fire officials say one of their dogs woke them up when the flames broke out just before 1 a.m. at the home on Indian Trail.

It was a challenge to extinguish the flames due in part the closest fire hydrant was five miles away, according to Hopkins Hill Fire Chief Frank Brown Jr.

Brown says they can usually draft water from nearby Johnson’s Pond but couldn’t due to low water levels.

Tanker trucks had to be brought in from West Greenwich and Scituate to help extinguish the flames.

All five residents are displaced and the Red Cross has been called in to assist them.

No word at this time as to what started the fire.