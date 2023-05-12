COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a dog was found abandoned in Coventry Friday morning.

The dog had freed himself from the tree before the officers arrived, but had stayed near the boat ramp, according to police.

The officers brought the dog, a black-and-white Pitbull mix, to Coventry Animal Control, where he’s being cared for.

The dog isn’t microchipped and did not have any identification tags, according to police.

Investigators believe the dog was tied to the tree sometime Monday evening or Tuesday morning.

Anyone who has any information regarding the dog or his owner is asked to contact Coventry Animal Control by calling (401) 822-9106 or email Officer Matthew McCormick at MMcCormick@coventrypd.org.

(Courtesy: Coventry Police Department)

