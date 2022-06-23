WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Two people made it out of a West Warwick home after a fire broke out on Thursday, but 12 News has learned a dog was unable to escape.

Firefighters responded to Deerfield Drive around 1:25 p.m., and West Warwick Fire Chief Jeffrey Varone said it took them about 45 minutes to get the fire under control.

One of the people who escaped received medical care on scene but declined to go to the hospital, according to Varone.

The chief said the home is not a total loss, but will need significant repairs.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the displaced individuals.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.