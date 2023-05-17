CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health has reprimanded a doctor who reportedly slapped the backsides of several inmates he examined at the ACI last year.

Dr. Morris Elevado was cited by the Rhode Island Board of Medical Licensure and Discipline last week following an investigation into the claims, according to a consent order obtained by 12 News.

Elvado was providing medical services to inmates in the ACI’s Maximum Security facility at the time of the alleged incidents, all of which happened in April 2022.

The order accuses Elvado of slapping the backsides of at least five inmates on their way out of the examination room. Elvado also reportedly made an inappropriate comment during an inmate’s medical examination.

Each of the alleged incidents were captured on the prison’s closed circuit television cameras, according to the consent order.

The order states that Elvado admitted to slapping several inmates on the backside as they walked out of the examination room. Elvado also acknowledged “…making a comment to one of the patients about a digital rectal exam.”

“He claimed it was not intended to be offensive and was intended to make the patient laugh,” the order reads.

Elvado was formally reprimanded for unprofessional conduct and ordered to undergo “ethics and boundary” training at his own expense. The administrative fees for the training will cost Elvado $1,137, according to the consent order.

12 News reached out to the Rhode Island Department of Corrections and Elvado’s attorney but have not yet heard back.