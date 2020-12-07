DOC announces new medical director amidst ACI COVID-19 concerns

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Corrections (DOC) has a new acting medical director, Director Patricia Coyne-Fague announced Monday.

Dr. Justin Berk, who was providing medical services at the DOC through their contact with Brown University, will now serve as the acting medical director, according to the director.

“We are excited to have him join our healthcare services team as acting medical director,” Coyne-Fague said. “I am confident that Dr. Berk will be a critical and valuable member of our COVID-19 response team.”

Berk is currently an assistant professor at the Warren Alpert Medical School at Brown.

On Monday morning, demonstrators gathered outside the ACI claiming prison officials don’t have effective plans to protect inmates and isolate those who are sick.

The latest numbers from the DOC show 175 minimum and medium security inmates have been infected, with more than 300 cases in maximum security.

A spokesperson for the DOC says they’ve increased disinfecting protocols and put other measures in place to slow the spread. They also added the prison is at 54% capacity, which they say is the lowest in decades.