DMV making changes to cut down wait times, increase appointment availability

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Changes are coming to the Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) that could save customers from making a trip to one of the branches.

Many people have complained they’re not able to get an appointment at the DMV, but if an appointment is made, the system is reportedly doing well, which is why extensions will no longer be granted.

Even with appointments being made, there’s still often lines, but the DMV is enacting new measures with the hope of cutting down wait times and making more appointments available.

“We’re booking reservations about four weeks in advance,” DMV Administrator Bud Craddock said.

Craddock said they have upwards of 1,500 reservations across the system that open up at the start of the work week, but fill up quickly.

The DMV is working to free up more appointment times by extending the number of years between updating license photos.

“Right now, it’s been a five year requirement for a photograph. We’re extending that to ten years,” Craddock said. “So anybody who has a renewal that comes in for a photograph, they can do it through the mail, through the drop boxes that we have outside each branch office.”

The online system will be available to do that starting Nov. 1, but Craddock said there’s a major backlog of license renewals due to extensions they granted people in the spring.

Any license that expired in March, May, June or August will expire in November, along with those that are scheduled to expire in November. Licenses expiring in April, July and October will expire at the end of October. Anyone impacted by these extensions should get a reminder in the mail.

The DMV will also be extending their hours to get through the backlog.

“We’re going to be opening up on Saturdays on Oct. 17 through the end of year, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for license transactions only,” Craddock said.

One change made earlier in the pandemic is the ability to renew registrations online or by mail, allowing more space available for those that need to make an appointment.

Craddock is also asking people cancel their reservation if they can’t attend it, that way there’s an open spot for someone else trying to make an appointment.

He said they’ve had close to a 30% “no show” rate.

For more information and to make an appointment go to dmv.ri.gov.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines