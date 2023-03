CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) was forced to close early on Wednesday due to what was said to be a “statewide system outage.”

A spokesperson for the agency said reservations will be honored at any DMV branch through Friday, March 10.

The DMV’s website also says that certain customer service functions are temporarily unavailable online due to a service interruption. The agency is working to restore service as soon as possible.