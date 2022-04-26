EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — In the wake of an investigation that prompted the district to fire two volleyball coaches, East Greenwich Superintendent Alexis Meyer outlined a number of new protocols designed to protect student athletes.

East Greenwich High School head volleyball coach Justin Amaral and assistant coach Donovan Baker were removed from their positions earlier this month after the district determined that Baker had sexually harassed several players over the course of four years. Amaral was fired for failing to respond appropriately to students’ complaints about Baker.

Meyer shared a draft of the district’s new “Professional Conduct with Students” policy with the East Greenwich School Committee Tuesday. She said the district is taking a number of steps to further protect students, including having coaches and student athletes attend mandatory meetings and adopting a new mobile app to streamline team communication.

Every season, Meyer said all of the district’s coaches will be required to undergo mandatory training on the policies and procedures related to interacting with student athletes. That training will be in addition to the training mandated by the Rhode Island Interscholastic League (RIIL) and will be facilitated by the district.

The superintendent said student athletes will be required to attend mandatory meetings each season as well, during which they will be informed of their rights and the proper procedures for reporting harassment and other unwelcome behaviors.

The district will also make coaches, student athletes and their parents review and sign off on the policies and procedures in the Athletics Handbook, according to Meyer.

The superintendent said the district is in the process of implementing a new mobile app that all coaches and athletes will use to communicate outside of school.

“I am hopeful that we can begin to move forward as a community, particularly by providing students with the support they need to thrive in school and on the athletic fields,” Meyer said. “We also recognize that we have an obligation to learn from these incidents, particularly to ensure that our policies are explicit about appropriate interactions between employees and students and that all of our students, families, and staff are aware of their rights and responsibilities.”

Meyer said the district is in the process of putting together a “more robust” training program for coaches, which will be implemented prior to the fall sports season.

The district is also exploring options for a new incident reporting system, according to the superintendent, to simplify the process for students who need to report bullying, harassment, discrimination and other inappropriate behaviors.

The new policies still need to be approved by the East Greenwich School Committee, which has scheduled a vote for May 3.

“This has been a painful chapter for our community, and we are deeply troubled that any of our student athletes were subjected to such inappropriate behavior by adults,” East Greenwich School Committee Chairperson Anne Musella said. “We are extremely grateful that immediately upon receiving the complaints, the superintendent and her team acted decisively, investigated thoroughly, and kept an unwavering focus on the safety and interests of the students and families most affected.”

On top of being fired, both Amaral and Baker received lifetime bans from working in the district. It’s unclear at this time whether any criminal charges have been or will be filed, though the allegations are being reviewed by the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office.