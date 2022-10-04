WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A portion of Upper Narragansett Bay that has been closed to shellfish harvesting for more than a month will reopen Wednesday morning.

The closure initially began on Sept. 6 after the bay was contaminated by runoff after heavy rainfall.

Courtesy: RI DEM

The R.I. Department of Environmental Management (DEM) then extended the closure on Sept. 14 after a sewer line ruptured in Warwick.

The DEM has since estimated that roughly 161,000 gallons of untreated sewage leaked into the bay, well below the original estimate of 450,000 gallons.

The emergency closure was for waters west of a line extending from Conimicut Point south to the extension of Ogden Avenue in Warwick.

Water samples collected by the Warwick Sewer Authority and DEM have shown a decline in bacteria levels to normal levels since the sewer line break was repaired.

The no-contact advisory issued for Warwick Pond, Buckeye Brook, Mill Creek and Mill Cove will also be lifted, according to the DEM.